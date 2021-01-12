Bitcoin Interest 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 39.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a market cap of $32,375.60 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.93 or 0.00282845 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00080017 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00037180 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 36.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

