Bitcoin Cash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $10.18 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $8.78 billion and approximately $10.18 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $471.93 or 0.01335719 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,331.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.60 or 0.00545136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00048646 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.34 or 0.00201906 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001767 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,600,862 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX.

