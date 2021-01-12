BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.8% from the December 15th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,231,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BRTX remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,414,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,493,604. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.05.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

