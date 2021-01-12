Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) had its price target decreased by research analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 94.55% from the company’s previous close.

BMRA has been the topic of several other research reports. Aegis decreased their target price on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Biomerica in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Get Biomerica alerts:

BMRA opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. Biomerica has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of -0.47.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 52.42%. The company had revenue of $1.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 million. On average, analysts predict that Biomerica will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Coste acquired 9,100 shares of Biomerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,595.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRA. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Biomerica during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Biomerica by 37.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Biomerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.