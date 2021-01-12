Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 103.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Biogen were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its position in Biogen by 292.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Biogen from $350.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. DZ Bank raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.13.

In other news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen stock opened at $267.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.01. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.25 and a 52 week high of $374.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

