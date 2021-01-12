BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Bought by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,190 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned about 0.17% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,183,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,592,000 after acquiring an additional 605,578 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,943,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after buying an additional 1,276,979 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,883,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,859,000 after buying an additional 2,111,426 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 352.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 4,861,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 3,786,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,467,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,229,000 after buying an additional 475,989 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.89. 238,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,052,557. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.95 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.58 and a 1-year high of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 3.03.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. The business had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 million. Research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

