BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.
NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $40.20 on Monday. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $43.86.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.
Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.