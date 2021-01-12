BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $40.20 on Monday. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $43.86.

In related news, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $14,400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Guy Levy purchased 1,388,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

