Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $118.00

Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) (LON:BBB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 118 ($1.54) and last traded at GBX 118 ($1.54), with a volume of 335408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.50 ($1.48).

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 97.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 95.61. The firm has a market cap of £67.96 million and a P/E ratio of -4.54.

In other news, insider Christopher Mills acquired 13,000 shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.19) per share, for a total transaction of £11,830 ($15,455.97). Also, insider Francis (Frank) Vincent Waters acquired 10,310 shares of Bigblu Broadband plc (BBB.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £10,000.70 ($13,065.98).

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

