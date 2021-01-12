BidaskClub Upgrades Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BPFH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Private Financial from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Private Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.30.

Get Boston Private Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:BPFH opened at $12.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.72. Boston Private Financial has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $80.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.28 million. Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 4.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Boston Private Financial will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP W. Timothy Macdonald sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $114,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,195.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 532,634 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 57,252 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,353,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,595,000 after buying an additional 464,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Boston Private Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Private Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings and NOW, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.