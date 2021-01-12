BidaskClub Lowers Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69 and a beta of 0.91. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $14.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.96.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,455,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,003,000 after buying an additional 1,316,109 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 461.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,377 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after buying an additional 2,012,784 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,324,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $28,411,000 after buying an additional 25,730 shares in the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,997,000. Finally, Somerset Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Capital Management LLP now owns 1,382,066 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.95% of the company’s stock.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

