Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,881 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after buying an additional 1,245,535 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,332,159 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,267,263,000 after buying an additional 98,620 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,321,940 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $369,699,000 after buying an additional 149,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,334,000 after buying an additional 599,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,803,458 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,707,000 after buying an additional 32,870 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total transaction of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Loop Capital raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

BBY stock opened at $110.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $124.89.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

