Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) Receives €33.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €33.40 ($39.29).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) target price on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) alerts:

ETR:BDT traded up €2.45 ($2.88) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €43.90 ($51.65). 12,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.42, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.50. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 1 year high of €55.80 ($65.65). The company has a market cap of $443.18 million and a PE ratio of 118.65.

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and aviation industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and rapid technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.