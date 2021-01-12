Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) PT Raised to $248.00 at Morgan Stanley

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $248.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

OTCMKTS:BRK/B opened at $233.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.08.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

