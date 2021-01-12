Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) PT Raised to $248.00 at Morgan Stanley

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $239.00 to $248.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.
OTCMKTS:BRK/B opened at $233.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $228.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.08.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) Company Profile
See Also: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.