Berenberg Bank Downgrades CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) to Sell

CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CD Projekt to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, VTB Capital upgraded shares of CD Projekt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CD Projekt alerts:

OTGLY stock opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $32.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.20.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witche; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077, as well as online multiplayer games.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for CD Projekt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CD Projekt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.