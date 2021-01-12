Belmont Capital LLC Has $866,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Belmont Capital LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises 0.4% of Belmont Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Belmont Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 417,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,189 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 21,572 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWI traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.84. 201,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,153. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.76. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $93.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.