Belmont Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,384 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

SLV stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.73. 1,886,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,125,547. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $27.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.61.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.