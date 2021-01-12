BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) PT Raised to $30.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.14% from the company’s current price.

BRBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.45.

BRBR stock opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $25.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands in the third quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 98.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

