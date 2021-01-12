Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on February 1st

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th.

Bel Fuse has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $14.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.75 million, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.98. Bel Fuse has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $11.94.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $124.49 million during the quarter. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 0.62%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

