Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 92.3% from the December 15th total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. 614,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,376. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

BDRFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

