BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Friday.

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 498 shares, compared to its average volume of 127. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.60. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $62.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.63 million for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.83%.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

