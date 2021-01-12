Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Short Interest Update

Baytex Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,978,200 shares, a drop of 72.3% from the December 15th total of 10,766,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,692,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BTEGF shares. CIBC raised their price objective on Baytex Energy from $0.75 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

BTEGF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.67. 118,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,088. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.71.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.