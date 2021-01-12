Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BAYK) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bay Banks of Virginia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

Get Bay Banks of Virginia alerts:

Bay Banks of Virginia stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bay Banks of Virginia has a 1-year low of $4.49 and a 1-year high of $9.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Bay Banks of Virginia (OTCMKTS:BAYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $11.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 million. Bay Banks of Virginia had a negative net margin of 8.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bay Banks of Virginia will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bay Banks of Virginia

Bay Banks of Virginia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and consumers in Virginia. The company accepts checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bay Banks of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.