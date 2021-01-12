Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BASFY. AlphaValue lowered shares of Basf to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. CSFB reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Basf from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Basf has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BASFY opened at $20.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 billion, a PE ratio of -32.71, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Basf has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $21.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.15.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Basf will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Basf Company Profile

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

