Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Barrick Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Barrick Gold from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.49.

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $23.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $31.22.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $673,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 167.9% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 53.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 950,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,718,000 after purchasing an additional 331,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 86.8% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 100,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 46,842 shares in the last quarter. 56.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

