Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given “Buy” Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BTDPY. Zacks Investment Research cut Barratt Developments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, October 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barratt Developments has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY opened at $18.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $23.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.47.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

