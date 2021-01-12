Barclays Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on OEZVY. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Verbund from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verbund in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) cut shares of Verbund from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Verbund presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OEZVY traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.29. 759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09. Verbund has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $19.64.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $945.23 million during the quarter.

Verbund Company Profile

VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Renewable Generation, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.

