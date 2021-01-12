Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Enel has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Enel alerts:

Shares of ENLAY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,514,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,078. The company has a market cap of $109.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Enel has a 52 week low of $5.69 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23.

Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter. Enel had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

About Enel

Enel SpA operates as an integrated electricity and gas operator worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and distribution grids; and designs, constructs, and operates merchant lines.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.