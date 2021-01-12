Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group cut NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NYSE NWG traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.43. 68,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.52. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. Research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new position in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

