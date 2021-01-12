Barclays Boosts Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $51.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price increased by Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSOD. BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.36.
Shares of CSOD stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile
Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.
