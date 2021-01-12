Barclays Boosts Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Price Target to $51.00

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) had its target price increased by Barclays from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CSOD. BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.36.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day moving average is $38.94.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSOD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1,198.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 45,787 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 42,260 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 168.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 35.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cornerstone OnDemand Company Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

