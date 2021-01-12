BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.89

BankFinancial Co. (NASDAQ:BFIN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.89 and traded as high as $9.60. BankFinancial shares last traded at $9.07, with a volume of 50,818 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BankFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $134.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.60.

BankFinancial (NASDAQ:BFIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.80 million. BankFinancial had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 5.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that BankFinancial Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in BankFinancial during the third quarter worth $89,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in BankFinancial in the first quarter worth $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BankFinancial by 460.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BankFinancial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BankFinancial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

BankFinancial Company Profile (NASDAQ:BFIN)

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BankFinancial, National Association that provides various commercial, family, and personal banking products and services in Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings, NOW, checking, money market, IRA, and other retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

