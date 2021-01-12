Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.278 per share on Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

Bank OZK has raised its dividend payment by 195.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Bank OZK has a dividend payout ratio of 38.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank OZK to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $34.35 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.46.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.27. Bank OZK had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $251.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on OZK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

