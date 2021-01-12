Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC opened at $33.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $286.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.