Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,099 shares during the quarter. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,299,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,369,392. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

