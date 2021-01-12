Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post $0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.16. Banc of California posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $59.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.98 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.45) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BANC shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on Banc of California from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banc of California from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.10.

BANC stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.12 million, a P/E ratio of 73.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. Banc of California has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $19.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

In other Banc of California news, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 10,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $115,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 4,200 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $50,946.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,161 shares in the company, valued at $111,122.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter worth $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Banc of California during the second quarter worth $111,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Banc of California by 337.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 8,789 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Banc of California during the third quarter worth $172,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

