Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.13.

BLDP stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -144.80 and a beta of 1.74.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

