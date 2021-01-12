Ball (NYSE:BLL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ball (NYSE:BLL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $96.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.19% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ball Corp has been witnessing significant demand for beverage cans amid the pandemic. Beverage-can demand has been surging globally as customers are preferring cans over glass and plastic. The company’s focus on growing capacity to tap this trend will drive growth. Strong backlog levels and business wins will drive the Aerospace segment. The segment continues to win and provide mission-critical programs and technologies to U.S. government, defense, intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance customers. The company's focus on launching new products and efforts to cut down costs will aid results. However, supply constraints and incremental costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic are likely to impact the company's near-term results. High debt levels and lower sales in Europe due to the pandemic also remain concerns for the company.”

Get Ball alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ball from $91.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ball currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

BLL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.40. The company had a trading volume of 54,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,159. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ball will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,724 shares of company stock worth $19,560,653 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 0.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,097,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Ball by 174.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Ball by 87.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ball by 3.0% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 593,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.