Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,909 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 374.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,535,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,868,000 after buying an additional 2,789,630 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,656,000 after buying an additional 2,189,791 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,446,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,488,000 after buying an additional 1,348,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,500,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,045,000 after buying an additional 871,071 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.16. 6,078,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,474,678. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.291 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

