Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 117 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,855,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,223,864,000 after buying an additional 1,336,336 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,757,156,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after buying an additional 108,504 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after buying an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 5.9% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,013,000 after buying an additional 259,324 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.51. 2,946,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,570,392. The firm has a market cap of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

