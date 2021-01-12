Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,863 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LDP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 847,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,073,000 after purchasing an additional 140,332 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 268.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 28,929 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 470,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 25,706.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 112.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,242. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.10. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.143 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

