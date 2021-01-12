Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $15.62 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 2.0% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Accenture were worth $15,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Accenture by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 14,331 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 23,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,158,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 43,944 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $382,830.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,731,766 shares of company stock worth $158,408,073. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.07.

ACN traded down $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $258.40. 1,877,036 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,078,691. The stock has a market cap of $170.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.69.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

