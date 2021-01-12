Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Has $13.40 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,296 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for 1.7% of Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 34,407 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,455 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDT. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

MDT traded down $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.29. 3,209,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,834,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

