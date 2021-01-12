Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Decreases Holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.12. 653,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,152. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 34.85 and a quick ratio of 34.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.80.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,429 shares of company stock worth $3,390,682. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

