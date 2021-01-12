Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA Acquires 500 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,933,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,093,000 after purchasing an additional 539,754 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,722,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,751,000 after buying an additional 636,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 575,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,348,000 after buying an additional 213,886 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 217,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,863,000 after buying an additional 35,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,745,000 after buying an additional 73,921 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $131.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.82.

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $80.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,741. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $109.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 9.99 and a current ratio of 9.99.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression and depressive disorders; and phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease, as well as completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

