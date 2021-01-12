Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $117.67.

Shares of BCPC opened at $129.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. Balchem has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $130.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. Balchem’s payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 4.8% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,960,000 after acquiring an additional 43,026 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 408,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,719,000 after buying an additional 187,946 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Balchem by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 293,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,665,000 after buying an additional 13,173 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Balchem by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 172,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

