Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a market perform rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Baker Hughes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of BKR opened at $22.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.60. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Electric Co General sold 27,988,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $417,303,808.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 40,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

