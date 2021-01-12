Bainco International Investors Purchases 3,421 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,377,602. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,355. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

