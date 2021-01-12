Bainco International Investors Purchases 100,263 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bainco International Investors raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 135.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,263 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $10,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.8% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 56.2% during the third quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 65.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.70. 853,888 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,216,586. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $45.76 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.66 billion, a PE ratio of -599.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total value of $823,244.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,135.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,915 shares of company stock worth $4,410,814. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

