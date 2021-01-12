Bainco International Investors Has $487,000 Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM)

Bainco International Investors lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDM) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 23,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 693,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,000,000 after acquiring an additional 59,463 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 547,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after acquiring an additional 18,787 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 2,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 105,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDM remained flat at $$24.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,158. iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $25.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.03.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.