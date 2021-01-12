Bainco International Investors Has $4.64 Million Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Bainco International Investors trimmed its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total value of $340,256.97. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. 140166 reduced their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

NYSE FLT traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.70. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.51 and a twelve month high of $329.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.76 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.55% and a return on equity of 30.65%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

