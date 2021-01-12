Bainco International Investors Has $12.38 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bainco International Investors increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 1.4% of Bainco International Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Bainco International Investors’ holdings in Comcast were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter valued at $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth about $54,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.57.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,638,723. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.